Ben Foster shares what he's seen which seriously worries him about Leeds

Ben Foster says he fears for Leeds in the Premier League survival scrap because of the fixtures in their run-in.

Leeds drew 2-2 with Brighton on Saturday afternoon, and sit second bottom, one point adrift of West Ham in 17th.

They are now managed by Foster’s former boss at Watford Javi Gracia, and he sung the Spaniard’s praises when he was appointed.

Now, speaking on his YouTube channel, Foster thinks the Whites could be one of the teams to drop with a tough series of games to end the season.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Ben Foster on Leeds in the relegation dogfight

He said: “They’re the one I’m worried about though. Look at their little run-in. They’ve got a horrible little run-in.

“Three of their last four games of the season, they’ve got Tottenham in there, Man City, away at West Ham. Some real tough ones coming up.”

As we approach the business end of the season, fans and players alike try to predict the results of games but some scorelines throw a spanner in the works.

Few would have seen Bournemouth beating Liverpool on Saturday, for example, and getting a three points which put them above Leeds in the table.

By the latter stages of the season, some teams may be settled in mid-table or have little to play for, and games become a bit more straight-forward.

Now, that does not look like it will apply to Leeds’ opponents at the end of the campaign, but you never know, and the desperation to avoid relegation can throw up some unexpected results.