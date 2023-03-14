Ben Foster says West Ham's players did something on Sunday which could cost David Moyes his job











Ben Foster has said that David Moyes is risking the sack at West Ham if his side keep playing so passively.

Moyes has faced a lot of pressure over his job security in recent weeks, with perhaps the recent win over Nottingham Forest keeping him in position.

The Hammers drew 1-1 with Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, slipping behind before Said Benrahma equalised to earn a point.

But the side were booed off at full-time, with frustration continuing over Moyes’ tactics and Foster spoke about them on his YouTube channel.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Ben Foster on David Moyes tactics in West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa

Foster said: “There’s a lot of unrest at West Ham at the minute, a lot of talk about David Moyes and his future. These are the little details that will get you sacked.

“That will get you sacked, Emi Martinez has the ball at his feet for two minutes in the first half. Do you know what I mean?

“60,000 fans there, they turn up and they’re watching their team just sit and stand off. Especially at home, a full house! You’re not playing Man City, Man United or Liverpool, you’re playing Aston Villa.”

Foster’s comments get to the heart of the frustrations West Ham fans have with Moyes; his perceived caution and negativity.

Even when Moyes had the club in the Europa League semi-finals last season, his marriage with West Ham never seemed a perfect fit.

Now, he has spent a fortune on his squad, only to get drawn into a relegation battle, with the club sticking by him despite the likes of Villa improving after making a change.

Moyes could inspire another European run this time around in the Conference League, but his side are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, and that is far from good enough.