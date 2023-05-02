Ben Foster says Tottenham man is the most unlikeable PL player right now











Richarlison may be the most unlikeable footballer in the Premier League right now, following his goal for Tottenham Hotspur in their loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

That is the view of Ben Foster, who was speaking on his YouTube channel after the dramatic defeat at Anfield.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Some will argue that only Tottenham could put their fans through what happened on Merseyside. Liverpool raced into a 3-0 lead, only for Ryan Mason’s side to battle back and level the contest in stoppage-time.

The man to score that third Tottenham goal was Richarlison. And he certainly made sure to make up for lost time with his celebration for his first Premier League goal for Spurs.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Of course, it came at the home of his old side’s bitter rivals. And it seemed to snatch a dramatic point for Tottenham. Richarlison removed his shirt and did his trademark dance after revelling in the animosity from the home fans.

However, there was to be one more twist. Liverpool then went down the other end and scored a winner. Immediately, cameras panned to Richarlison’s reaction.

In hindsight, it almost seemed inevitable that the Reds would score after Richarlison’s celebrations. And Foster believes that it simply had to happen after the forward’s antics.

“At this moment in time, is there a more unlikeable villain than Richarlison in English football? There isn’t, is there. You just knew what was coming, as soon as he did it,” he told his YouTube channel.

Those moments sum up Richarlison’s season in some ways. There has been some promise. But ultimately, he has been left with little to celebrate.

Certainly, he would have hoped for much better from his first year at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.