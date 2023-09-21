Ben Foster has backed Tottenham Hotspur to pick up a rare win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Foster has been speaking on That’s Football and has given his predictions for this weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

Both Mikel Arteta and Ange Postecoglou have enjoyed brilliant starts to the new campaign.

Postecoglou has Tottenham sitting second in the league after picking up four wins from their opening five games.

Arteta boasts the same record, with Arsenal only dropping points at home to Fulham before the international break.

The North London clubs both head into Sunday’s game in brilliant form and Arsenal thrashed PSV 4-0 on their return to the Champions League last night.

But Ben Foster has backed Tottenham to pick up their first win in the league at the Emirates Stadium since 2011.

Foster predicts North London Derby

Foster was joined by fellow host Mark Goldbridge, who backed Arsenal to pick up yet another home win over their bitter rivals.

But Foster believes Ange Postecoglou’s men will secure a surprise win on Sunday.

“Alright, I’m going to go Spurs win then,” the former Manchester United goalkeeper said.

“This is so hard to call, by the way. This is going to be a good game, I cannot wait.

He added: “I’m going to go Spurs win. I like it. Ange ball.”

This weekend’s game against Arsenal should provide a real indicator of where Postecoglou’s Tottenham are at this season.

Spurs have picked up some brilliant wins over the likes of Manchester United, Burnley and Bournemouth. But Arsenal will undoubtedly provide their most difficult test of the campaign so far.

Arteta’s side seem to have rediscovered their best form just in time too as they thrashed PSV last night.

In our view, Arsenal may just have a bit too much for Tottenham on Sunday and will pick up a narrow 2-1 win.