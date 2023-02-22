Ben Foster now predicts who’ll win the League Cup final - Manchester United or Newcastle United











Ben Foster has now shared his prediction for the League Cup final this weekend and he’s backing Manchester United to beat Newcastle United.

Newcastle are heading into the Wembley dust-up off the back of a concerning run of form as they are without a win in the Premier League since mid-January.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been exceptional in recent weeks and sit just five points off the league-leaders Arsenal.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Eddie Howe will be boosted by the return of Bruno Guimaraes though, with the Brazilian set to make his comeback after being sent-off during their semi-final win over Southampton.

The Magpies will be without Nick Pope and with Martin Dubravka cup tied after his spell at Old Trafford, Loris Karius looks set to start between the sticks.

And Foster believes that the Red Devils will have too much for Howe’s side on the day.

Foster backing Man United to beat Newcastle

Speaking on TalkSPORT this morning, Foster shared his prediction for the Carabao Cup final.

“I think it’s going to be Manchester United, I do. I think they look like a completely different team,” the former Watford man said.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

In terms of recent form, Newcastle look to have a difficult job on their hands on Sunday, especially without their number one shot stopper.

Joelinton was also forced off with a hamstring injury during the loss to Liverpool at St James’ Park over the weekend, but Howe said he is hopeful that the Brazilian will be available.

As for Ten Hag’s side, they’ll be without Christian Eriksen, while they are also assessing Harry Maguire, Antony and Anthony Martial ahead of the fixture.

Newcastle haven’t been at their best lately and losing Pope after his red card is a massive blow for them.

But they will be well up for the occasion as they have the opportunity the end the club’s long wait for another major honour.

Yet, with United playing exceptionally well under Ten Hag at the moment, it’s hard to look past them picking up a narrow win on Sunday.

