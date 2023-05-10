Ben Davies shares what Ryan Mason has made clear to Tottenham squad in training











Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies has shared the message interim manager Ryan Mason has made clear to the squad during training.

Tottenham have seen themselves have a very inconsistent season. It has been a poor campaign by their standards. They look set to miss out on the top four.

Things went from bad to worse when Daniel Levy sacked Antonio Conte and made Cristian Stellini the assistant manager.

He was in charge when the club were thrashed 6-1 by Newcastle and since then Levy has replaced him with Mason.

Mason has made life a bit more enjoyable at the club, but not by much. He is loved by the players and fans and is a good appointment to get the club to the end of the season.

(Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Ben Davies on Tottenham interim manager Ryan Mason

One thing Mason needed to do was get the whole squad putting in 100% effort every match. This was something that was definitely lacking before he took charge.

The North London side finally picked up a win and a clean sheet against Crystal Palace on the weekend. This was most definitely a morale boost.

Speaking via Football.London, Davies states that there is a clear message from Mason. He said: “But there’s been a clear message that we need to be as good as we can with the ball and tighten it up without it.

“It’s pretty basic but that’s the way we’ve been training and working. Ryan’s instilled that belief in us that we’re able to do that.”

It is good to see that Mason has got the belief back in the club. It showed with their victory over the Eagles on the weekend.

Top four is probably unlikely this season. With no Champions League, there will be a lot of uncertainty over the summer.

The club need a new manager and definitely need to improve the squad. This may prove hard due to their form this season.

(Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)