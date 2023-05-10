Ben Davies is excited about the future of £39m Tottenham star











Ben Davies has been speaking about his Tottenham team mate Pedro Porro and the Welshman is excited about the January signing’s future.

Tottenham signed Porro for £39million in the January transfer window. Despite Conte already having Emerson Royal, it seems he did not favour the Brazilian.

Against Crystal Palace on the weekend, we saw both start as Ryan Mason tried to utilise both players. It worked well as they kept a clean sheet and won 1-0.

It will be interesting to see if Mason utilises this tactic again. Left-back Davies spoke about Porro after the match and he believes the club have a great player.

(Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)

Ben Davies on Tottenham defender Porro

During the match against Crystal Palace, Porro also picked up an assist. He has had an inconsistent season since joining Spurs and has definitely faced some criticism. Despite this, Davies is happy he is at the club.

Speaking via Football.London on Porro, Davies said: “Pedro is still a young player. We know the intensity and scrutiny of the Premier League – you make one little mistake and it’s highlighted for the world to see.

“Look, we all know how good a player he is. We’ve seen it on the training pitch. When you iron out those mistakes I think we’ve got a top player on our hands.”

No doubt these words from the experienced Premier League star will be beneficial for Porro. The defender has contributed in defence and also in attack, with goals and assists.

It is of course a big claim for Davies to say that the club have a top player if Porro stops his mistakes. It will be interesting to see if he can reach his full potential.

With him only 23 years old, there is definitely room for improvement. If he trains well and continues to improve then he could be a Spurs star for many years.

Whoever becomes manager of the club next year will also need to be a good coach. This is so that the club can get the most out of Porro.

(Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)