Football agents have voted Kai Havertz as the worst signing in the Premier League this summer in an anonymous poll in The Athletic.

The Athletic have surveyed a number of agents, and the consensus among those within the game is that Havertz to Arsenal may well be the worst signing of the summer.

The German, of course, signed from Chelsea back in July in a deal worth £65m, and it would appear that many experts believe this was a poor piece of business.

One person who agrees with that view is Shaka Hislop. Speaking on ESPN, the pundit stated that he agrees with the view that Havertz was the worst signing of the summer, claiming that it was bemusing from the moment it was announced.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Bemusing

Hislop shared his verdict on Havertz.

“Football agents have been ranking the best and worst transfers so far in the new season. This is the worst, and this is what we’ll start with, Kai Havertz tops it followed by Moises Caicedo, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund, Shaka, your reaction to what we’re seeing here?” Hislop was asked

“Listen, I agree with Kai Havertz, that was bemusing from the time it was announced,” Hislop said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Early days

It’s surely way too early to be writing Havertz off in this way.

Yes, he was poor at Chelsea and he’s not been good at Arsenal so far, but he’s only played four games for the Gunners thus far, and he has plenty of time to turn things around.

Say what you will about Havertz, there has to be a talented player in there somewhere – he was brilliant at Bayer Leverkusen, and if Mikel Arteta can unlock that, he will have a star on his hands.