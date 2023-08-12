James Maddison may now have to be Tottenham’s main man.

Harry Kane has left, and Spurs now need a new talisman.

Maddison certainly has the talent to be Tottenham’s top dog after signing from Leicester City this summer, but replacing Kane as Spurs’ main man is about a lot more than talent.

Indeed, Kane was also a role model and a leader, and by the sounds of it, Maddison is also stepping into that role with ease.

According to Alasdair Gold, speaking on his YouTube channel, Maddison has become a very influential figure at Tottenham behind the scenes already.

Maddison influential

Gold shared what he knows about Maddison.

“James Maddison certainly I know behind the scenes has been a real influential figure since he’s come in. Can he be the captain? Is it too early for someone like that to come in and be the captain. I don’t know? He’s 26 years old, you never know,” Gold said.

Too soon for captaincy

Tottenham will need a new captain this summer as Hugo Lloris prepares to leave the club, and by the sounds of it, Maddison is showing signs that he’d be a fantastic skipper.

However, with that being said, it was surely too soon for him to get the armband.

Spurs have plenty of leaders who’ve been at the club for much longer such as Heung-Min Son, Ben Davies and Eric Dier, and it would feel like something of a snub if Maddison was picked ahead of any of those three.

Son has eventually been picked as the skipper, and that feels like the right choice.

With that being said, at the age of 30, Son won’t be around forever, so perhaps the next time the Tottenham captaincy is under discussion, Maddison will be a prime candidate.

Either way, it’s great to hear that Maddison is already proving to be a leader behind the scenes.