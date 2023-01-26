'Been told': Fabrizio Romano shares the latest on Tottenham's pursuit of Pedro Porro











Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signing of Pedro Porro, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have been pushing to bring the Sporting CP right-back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the past few weeks.

Negotiations haven’t been easy, with Porro’s club reiterating that no less than €45m – his release clause – would do.

Over the past few days, there have been reports suggesting Tottenham are now heading in the right direction.

Spurs and Sporting have apparently been edging towards an agreement for Porro to finally make the move to N17.

Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on Twitter came at 11:22am on Thursday morning.

He wrote that Tottenham are “tying up the final bits and pieces” of the Porro deal.

Romano said he had “been told payment terms are now the last step as €45m fee could be paid on three or four instalments.”

Personal terms aren’t an issue as Porro agreed a five-year deal with Spurs weeks ago, and the “here we go” is expected “soon,” added Romano.

More great news for Tottenham, who could make it two big January signings in the space of a week.

Spurs have now got themselves a superb attacking reinforcement in Arnaut Danjuma.

Now, a new right wing-back could follow suit at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It’s no secret that Antonio Conte has been looking around for another player in that position.

Although Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty are capable of great displays, Porro is a huge upgrade on both.

The Portuguese talent has been described as the ‘perfect’ fit for the Tottenham manager’s system.

Fingers crossed things keep going this way and, maybe, a ‘deal agreed’ update could be next.