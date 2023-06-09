Heung-Min Son has been telling Tottenham Hotspur to sign Kim Min-Jae for quite some time according to Graeme Bailey.

The journalist was speaking about the defender on the Fully Loaded Transfer Show, and he noted that he has been writing stories about the Napoli centre-back for quite some time, stating that Son has been banging the drum to bring him to Tottenham for a little while.

The centre-half has established himself as one of the top defenders in Europe over the past 12 months with Napoli, and Son has been telling Spurs to go out and get him signed for quite some time.

Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Son has been banging the drum

Bailey shared what he knows about the Napoli defender.

“Napoli had to put that release clause in his deal and he’s a wonderful talent. I have been doing stories about him for a number of years since he was in China, mainly because Son has wanted him at Tottenham, he’s been banging the drum for his friend, he’s a real unit of a defender, he’s a fantastic player,” Bailey said.

Should’ve listened

This has to hurt.

Kim Min-Jae has established himself as one of the best defenders on the continent now, and Tottenham were given the heads up about him before anyone else.

Son, of course, knew the defender well from his time with the national team, and while he was pleading with Spurs to sign the centre-back, they didn’t get the deal done.

Tottenham should really have listened to Son and pushed the boat out for Kim as he could’ve been just what the doctor ordered at the heart of what has proven to be quite a shaky Tottenham backline in recent years.

Spurs missed out on a real gem in the past, and perhaps they should be going back in for him at this juncture.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images