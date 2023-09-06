‘Because of him’: Danny Murphy thinks Liverpool didn’t sign player in one position as Klopp trusts 26-year-old

Danny Murphy believes that Liverpool did not sign another right-back during the summer transfer window because Jurgen Klopp has faith in Joe Gomez to play in that position.

Murphy was speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel when it was put to him that Liverpool may have been wise to sign cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.

Of course, Alexander-Arnold’s last two displays have summed up the debate surrounding him. He endured a torrid time up against Anthony Gordon in the dramatic win over Newcastle. And Alexander-Arnold was absolutely sensational in the victory against Aston Villa.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The worries about his defending have not gone away. And with that, it was put to Danny Murphy that Liverpool should have probably targeted another right-back while the window was open.

Murphy thinks Klopp’s faith in Gomez stopped Liverpool signing another right-back

However, Murphy responded by suggesting that he believes that the faith Klopp has in Joe Gomez is the key reason why the Reds did not sign further cover in that area of the field.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

“Gomez can play there, he’s played there for Liverpool. Two or three years ago, Gomez’s partnership with van Dijk, people were talking about this English centre-half for the future,” he told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel.

“He’s comfortable playing right-back, he’s a decent footballer. He’s not got Trent’s creativity. But they gave him a five-year deal last year or 18 months ago. Klopp obviously likes him. Now, some fans really do and some are not so sure at Liverpool.

“But I think the reason they haven’t gone for a right-back is because of him. And one-on-one defensively, he’s better than Trent. He’s not a better player than Trent. But he is defensively, one-on-one.”

Unfortunately, injuries have prevented Gomez again reaching that level he got to alongside Virgil van Dijk. Understandably, Liverpool had to sign other centre-backs. And that has contributed to his game-time being limited in the last couple of years.

Remarkably, he has actually not made more than 22 league starts in a single season.

Obviously, Klopp does not need him to be a starting right-back. Alexander-Arnold gives so much to the side going forward. And as Murphy suggests, Gomez would not be able to replicate that.

It was probably the right decision to focus their budget on the midfield when they have Alexander-Arnold, who is such a world-class operator with the ball at his feet.

And if something does happen to him, Klopp clearly thinks Gomez is good enough to step into his role.