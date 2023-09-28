‘Because’: John Hartson shares the real reason why Celtic offered Anthony Ralston an improved contract

This week, Celtic decided to offer Anthony Ralston a new four deal. The Hoops defender accepted it and is now set to stay at the club until at least 2027.

The 24-year-old was an important part of Ange Postecoglou’s regime at Celtic and as he signed the deal, Hoops boss, Brendan Rodgers, said Ralston has a big future at the club.

However, what I did notice is that the new deal caused a split amongst the Celtic fans. Whilst no one doubts Ralston’s commitment to Celtic, many are of the opinion that he’s not the type of player who will take us forward and that he was just kept at the club to keep up our quota of homegrown players for Europe.

John Hartson nails it with his reasons for Ralston’s new Celtic deal

John Hartson is a huge fan of Ralston and he says that the reason for Brendan Rodgers tying him down for the next few years is for footballing reasons only. Nothing else.

Hartson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “He hasn’t given the contract for sentiment. He’s given the contract because he’s come in and did very well. He hasn’t let anybody down. I just think Alistair Johnston has just got that little bit of extra quality that you need up and down that right side.

“But Anthony Ralston marauds forward, he defends well, he gets back and he’s put in some excellent performances over the years for Celtic.

“And this is a player that’s been sent out several times on loan. The supporters weren’t quite sure about him and whether he could ever come back and be a first-team player at Celtic.

“But he’s proved everybody wrong. He’s got a wonderful attitude. His fitness levels are great. And nobody can knock him.

“Nobody can knock Brendan Rodgers. He obviously trusts him to be his second right back. Alistair Johnson will always play but if there’s an injury like we saw at the start of the season, Anthony Ralston comes in and he doesn’t let anybody down.

“So I’m delighted for him. His hard work has paid off.”

TBR Celtic’s opinion on Anthony Ralston’s new contract

I believe this is a smart move by Celtic. Ralston has proven over the past two years that he is a very effective player for the club.

Photo by Alex Todd/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

In Ange Postecoglou’s first season, Ralston made 28 appearances and scored an average of 7.41. He created 13 ‘big chances’ and made an average of 1.3 key passes per game with a passing accuracy of 84%

Defensively, he helped Celtic keep nine clean sheets, averaged 1.5 tackles per game and made 1.7 clearances. And on top of that, he made the Team of the Week five times and scored four goals. Remember Ross County? [SofaScore]

Now, I get that maybe Ralston won’t be effective in Europe for us. Of course I do, but tell me this, how much would it cost Celtic to get a player of the same quality that can offer good cover domestically whilst still making an effective contribution to the team’s successes? I rest my case.

In other news, ‘Excellent news’: John Hartson is loving what he’s hearing from Celtic Park recently