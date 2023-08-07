‘Beautiful to see’: Alex Scott lauds ‘incredible’ Tottenham player on Instagram after Sunday’s display

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Alex Scott has lauded Dane Scarlett on social media after the forward scored the final goal in Spurs’ 5-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday.

Scarlett took to Instagram after finding the back of the net for the final goal of Ange Postecoglou’s first pre-season at the helm in North London.

It appears to be a hugely important season for Dane Scarlett. The 19-year-old has been tipped for a very bright future. Jose Mourinho previously said that he had ‘incredible‘ potential.

Tottenham target Scott lauds Scarlett after goal

But his loan spell at Portsmouth last season hardly captured the imagination. The teenager only managed to score four times in League One. It was not exactly the form required to show that he could provide some cover for Harry Kane.

But if there is one manager who will not think twice about giving Scarlett a clean slate, it is surely Postecoglou. And the youngster has issued a reminder of what he can do by scoring Tottenham’s fifth goal in the win on Sunday.

Scarlett has taken to social media to celebrate the goal. Amongst those to reply was James Maddison, but there was also a message from Alex Scott.

Scott is reportedly on the Tottenham radar this summer, with TEAMtalk amongst those to suggest that Spurs want the £25 million-rated Bristol City starlet.

And he lauded Scarlett following his post on Instagram…

How Postecoglou uses his young players may help Tottenham if they do want to make a move for Scott. The Australian has few reservations about using the players he believes are ready – regardless of their age.

It is too soon to know what kind of role Scarlett will have this season. But he has done his chances no harm at all with his goal.