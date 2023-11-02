‘Beautiful’: Gary Neville hails 19-year-old Newcastle player in win at Manchester United

Newcastle United talent Lewis Hall earned praise from Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville for his goal against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.

The 19-year-old Magpies defender doubled the visitors’ lead in the 36th minute of the last-16 tie at Old Trafford.

Joe Willock crossed into the box and, though Harry Maguire attempted to head clear, the ball fell to Hall, who hit it first-time for a volley into the far corner of the net.

Man United were caught out as they took their time to track back after giving away a free kick, and Newcastle punished them for it.

Neville, speaking on Sky Sports, praised Hall for his “beautiful” goal and also criticised the Red Devils players for their actions in the lead-up.

“It’s a beautiful strike from Hall,” said Neville.

“But look at the free-kick just before – the Man Utd players are sleeping and complaining at the referee.

“Whilst they’re whinging, Newcastle are winning.”

Newcastle had taken the lead in the 28th minute through Miguel Almiron, who netted with a fine finish after amazing work from Tino Livramento.

The 20-year-old won the ball back in his own half and easily got past Mason Mount before playing a great ball to the back post for the substitute.

And on the hour mark, Newcastle went out of sight as Sofyan Amrabat was dispossessed in midfield and Joe Willock made the most of it with a side-footed effort.

The best is yet to come from Hall at Newcastle

Howe sung Hall’s praises ahead of the game, saying he had been “training well” and telling fans that “the best of him is yet to come”.

We hadn’t seen much from the Newcastle summer signing prior to the match, and his performance was impressive. Alongside scoring, he held his own defensively.

With Hall still being at the start of his career, it’ll be exciting to see how he continues to develop for Newcastle.