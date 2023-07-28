‘Be fast’: Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool trying to sign ‘incredible’ player right away

Romeo Lavia has been the talk of the transfer window over the past week or so.

The Belgian has been the subject of a bid from Liverpool and a second offer is seemingly set to go in anytime now.

However, as of yet, there’s been no real breakthrough in discussions. Southampton styill want £50m for the player, and Liverpool aren’t playing ball.

Although, with that being said, according to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are trying to speed things up here as they are acutely aware of the threat posed by Chelsea at the moment in this race.

Liverpool speeding up

Romano shared what he knows about the ‘incredible‘ midfielder and Liverpool now.

“Southampton are still insisting on a £50m package to let Romeo Lavia, so there are two ways to do it, pay £50m and sign him for £50m, the other is to improve certain details on the proposal like installments, payment terms, how many years to pay. What we can say is that Liverpool will try to be fast, because they know that Chelsea are keeping an eye on the situation of Lavia. If Liverpool don’t close this deal Chelsea remain there,” Romano said.

Get it done

It is stressful when you’re pushed for time on a transfer, but somehow, Liverpool seem to thrive in this sort of scenario.

Indeed, the Reds do some of their best business when their back is against the wall. They signed Luis Diaz at the last minute after he looked set for Spurs, while they brought in Dominik Szoboszlai just as his release clause was expiring.

Liverpool may have to do something similar here to get the Lavia deal done, but you’d have to be a fool to back against the Reds.