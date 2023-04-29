‘Be careful’: Jamie Carragher says Tottenham would be making a mistake if they hire ‘amazing’ manager











Jamie Carragher has claimed that it is way too early for Vincent Kompany to be considered for the Tottenham job.

Speaking on The Overlap, the pundit gave his verdict on the Belgian amid a number of links to Tottenham.

Carragher does rate Kompany as a manager, describing his time at Burnley as amazing, but he says that it is too early for the former Manchester City captain to take up a job in the big six, stating that he needs more time to hone his craft and improve.

Don’t get Kompany

Carragher warned Tottenham about this move.

“It has to be a building process where you’re improving. There’s talk of Vincent Kompany and whether he could be that man. He may go on to be a great manager, but it’s far too early for him in terms of talking like this. Look at Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard who are two of the best players we’ve seen in this Premier League era, and Kompany is the same. I think there’s this rush to get these top players into big jobs. It didn’t go too well for Kompany in Belgium, Burnley has been amazing. I think we need to be careful with these top players and I think it would be far too early for Vincent Kompany,” Carragher said.

In at the deep end

Kompany would certainly be going in at the deep end if he takes the Tottenham job, and whether or not it is too soon for him is unknown.

As Carragher says, the likes of Lampard and Gerrard did move to big clubs too quickly, but, on the other hand, the likes of Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta buck this trend.

As a Guardiola-disciple himself, Kompany could well be on that trajectory, but, as Carragher says, appointing him at this point is a risk.

Whether or not Spurs decide to roll the dice here remains to be seen.

