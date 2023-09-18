BBC pundit very concerned after what happened to £30m Arsenal player yesterday

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has expressed concerns over Mikel Arteta’s decision to drop Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at Everton.

Arteta’s team selection grabbed the headlines before yesterday’s 1-0 win at Everton as Aaron Ramsdale dropped to the bench.

The Spaniard decided to hand David Raya his debut against the Toffees and the Brentford loanee impressed.

It’s fair to say that Ramsdale hasn’t put a foot wrong so far this season. But Arteta insisted after yesterday’s win that he will continue to rotate both Ramsdale and Raya throughout the campaign.

But Garth Crooks believes Arteta needs to handle the goalkeeper situation at Arsenal ‘sensitively’.

Crooks concerned over Arteta’s Ramsdale decision

Writing in his latest column for the BBC, Crooks suggested that Arteta’s decision to drop Ramsdale could backfire.

“Arsenal host PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday and Spurs in the north London derby four days later,” he said. “Top players want to play in the biggest matches.

“Leaving Aaron Ramsdale out for David Raya when the England goalkeeper hasn’t put a foot wrong may come home to bite Arteta. The Arsenal manager needs to handle that situation with great sensitivity.”

Ramsdale has been a standout performer for Arsenal ever since making the £30 million switch from Bournemouth back in 2021.

The 25-year-old surprisingly picked up the number one spot at Arsenal pretty quickly as Bernd Leno fell down the pecking order at the time.

But the Englishman now faces a battle for his place in the side and it will be intriguing to see whether Arteta sticks with Raya over the next week.

Indeed, Arsenal kick off their Champions League campaign on Wednesday before a huge clash against Tottenham on Sunday.

It certainly feels slightly risky for Arteta to be chopping and changing in the goalkeeping department. But Arsenal boast two quality shot-stoppers now and it will be interesting to find out who Arteta favours.