BBC pundit thinks 'it's game over' if Arteta plays two players together at Arsenal

BBC pundit Garth Crooks believes ‘it’s game over’ for the rest of the Premier League if Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta decides to start both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah up top.

The Gunners are flying at the moment. They are five points clear at the top of the table despite playing a game less than Manchester City, and they are convincing more and more people that they can win the title.

Nketiah has been absolutely phenomenal for Arsenal since football returned after the World Cup.

In the first week of December, the morning after Brazil suffered a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon at the World Cup, Arsenal fans woke up to the terrible news that Gabriel Jesus had suffered a serious knee injury.

The Brazilian was arguably the Gunners’ best player in the first few months of the season. He was absolutely unplayable at times, and many expected Arsenal’s campaign to derail after it was revealed he would spend a significant period on the sidelines.

Eddie Nketiah, however, has shut down all the doubters in style.

The Englishman has been absolutely magnificent for the Gunners, so much so that Jesus hasn’t been missed at all since domestic football returned after the World Cup.

An argument can be made now that Jesus will not walk straight back into the side once he recovers from his injury. He may have to play second-fiddle to Nketiah for a while, but Crooks has a suggestion for Arteta that could potentially make Arsenal unstoppable.

He wrote on BBC Sport: “I honestly thought that the loss of Gabriel Jesus to injury would have a devastating effect on Arsenal’s title chances. I couldn’t have been further from the truth.

“Jesus was in sparkling form before he got injured at the World Cup but from the day Eddie Nketiah came into the Arsenal team to deputise for Jesus, he has been in blistering goalscoring form.

“His goals-per-game ratio has been off the chart. The striker has scored seven goals in his past seven games and would have added to that tally had it not been for some brilliant goalkeeping by David de Gea on Sunday.

“What Arteta does when Jesus is fit is anyone’s guess but if he were to play 4-4-2 with Jesus and Nketiah up front as a partnership, it’s game over.”

As tempting a prospect as that may be, we don’t think Arteta will switch to a 4-4-2, especially not from the start.

The Gunners’ current system has worked wonders this season. The trio of Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in the middle of the park have been absolutely sensational, and we just can’t see Arteta swapping that for a two-man midfield.

However, if there’s ever a point in the season where the Gunners are chasing a game and there’s not too long left on the clock, there’s a good chance Arteta will have both Jesus and Nketiah up top.

It will be interesting to see what happens when Jesus is fully fit, but as things stand, Nketiah is Arsenal’s main man up front, and he completely deserves to be there.

