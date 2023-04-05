BBC pundit tears into 27-year-old West Ham star during Newcastle game











The defending from Said Benrahma for the opening Newcastle United goal in their clash with West Ham was shocking.

That is the view of James Collins, speaking to BBC Sport, after Callum Wilson put the Magpies 1-0 up in the early stages of their game at the London Stadium.

West Ham took a little pressure off of David Moyes on Sunday with a vital win over Southampton. However, the unconvincing performance did little to lift the gloom of supporters.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

A win against Newcastle would have been huge for the Hammers. Unfortunately however, West Ham left themselves with a mountain to climb inside 13 minutes.

Callum Wilson headed home from close range after being left in all kinds of space on the edge of the six-yard box to break the deadlock after six minutes.

Collins tears into Benrahma

No West Ham player covered themselves in glory. But Collins was particularly annoyed by Said Benrahma‘s weak attempt to tackle Allan Saint-Maximin before the cross came in.

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

“Terrible from West Ham, they got off to such a good start, high tempo, the fans were behind them. Benrahma’s defending to stop the cross from St-Maximin is shocking,” he told BBC Sport.

“A man of Callum Wilson’s quality, you would expect him to score from there but from West Ham’s point of view it is terrible defending.

“David Moyes is absolutely furious with his team. That is a real killer blow for West Ham.”

It is going to be some time before it becomes clear who is in serious trouble in the relegation battle. But West Ham fans would be forgiven for being worried about their side.

They do have one of the stronger squads amongst that group of eight teams in the battle to stay up.

Having said that, it is alarming that they remain in such a desperate situation. And the first-half goals were simply too easy for Newcastle.

The Magpies are a very good team. However, they were able to score their two goals without breaking a sweat. And Benrahma was definitely one of those who needed to do more.