Troy Deeney was extremely critical of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, spotting one moment in the final stages of Tottenham Hotspur’s loss to Newcastle where he barely bothered to jog back as the Magpies launched another counter attack.

Deeney was speaking on Match of the Day 2 after Spurs were demolished on Tyneside, losing 6-1 to all but end any hope of Cristian Stellini’s men somehow pulling themselves into the top-four.

There were awful performances all over the pitch. So it is probably unfair to pick out more than a couple of players individually for being nowhere near good enough. But obviously, there are a number of senior players in the Tottenham squad you would like to think would show some sort of leadership.

Deeney spots what Hojbjerg did as Newcastle launched late counter attack

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is one of those. He demands plenty of those around him. And he often delivers a decent performance himself, to justify the standards he sets of others.

But there was no leadership from the Dane on Sunday. And there was one moment Deeney spotted which will only add to the anger Tottenham fans are currently feeling.

Newcastle won the ball just outside the penalty area in the final moments. But Spurs were in a good position to ensure that a seventh goal wasn’t scored. They had seven outfield players behind the ball.

Hojbjerg was five yards inside the Newcastle half when possession was lost – about 40 yards away from where the ball was being won back by the Magpies.

‘Just watch’

Within a few seconds, Newcastle were breaking down their right flank. Hojbjerg meanwhile, started to walk back in the middle of the park, making no attempt to move over.

The ball would go out for a throw-in midway in the Tottenham half. And where was Hojbjerg at this stage? On the halfway line, having barely broken into a jog. All of a sudden, he was 35 yards from the play once again.

Certainly, Deeney felt that the moment needed highlighting given the inquest that was likely to take place in the Tottenham dressing room.

“This, I think, highlights it. Seven vs seven, seven all defending,” he told Match of the Day 2. “Just watch Hojbjerg. I know it’s the end of the game, I know it’s over. But you can’t be coming in the dressing room hammering people now when you’ve made back five yards and somehow now, it’s all in favour of Newcastle.”

Spurs players had no right to give up on game

Tottenham fans had every right to give up on their team on Sunday. It has been a miserable season. And many would have travelled a long way to watch that abject display.

But the players had no right to show so little fight, no matter what the scoreline was.

On a day where the only positive was that Tottenham are slightly closer to the end of the season, Hojbjerg walking back a handful of yards as Newcastle flew up the pitch feels particularly unforgivable.