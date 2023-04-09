BBC pundit slams two Leeds United players after shock 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace











BBC pundit Neil Redfearn has slammed Leeds United duo Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk for their defending against Crystal Palace today.

Leeds fell to a shock 5-1 defeat at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon after a dismal second-half performance.

Javi Gracia’s men got off to a flying start and were the better side for the majority of the first-half, creating multiple opportunities before Patrick Bamford’s header gave them a deserved 1-0 lead.

But Marc Guehi’s equaliser just before half-time completely turned the game on its head as Palace went on to score four in the second period.

Jordan Ayew grabbed a brace, while Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard also got amongst the goals.

And Ayew’s second goal of the game led to Redfearn criticising both Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk on BBC Radio Leeds.

Redfearn slams Koch and Struijk

Ayew was gifted his second of the afternoon after Will Hughes was tackled on the edge of the Leeds box and the ball fell kindly to him.

He made no mistake and beat Illan Meslier for the second time, but Redfearn feels he was given far too much space.

“It is all too easy,” he said. “Where are the two centre-backs? Ayew is by the penalty spot on his own.”

Leeds seemed to have turned a corner under Gracia after winning three out of their last six games in the league, but today’s second-half capitulation will concern the Spaniard.

The Whites were the architects of their own downfall and their defending on the day was simply not good enough.

Koch and Struijk have enjoyed decent seasons, but there is no doubt that Leeds have missed January signing Maximilian Wober.

The Austrian had provided a composed head in central defence, while Struijk was proving to be solid at left-back.

Nevertheless, Gracia will undoubtedly be disappointed after today’s display. The Spaniard is known for a more pragmatic approach and conceding five at home will leave him searching for answers.

