BBC pundit slams Leeds players for 'tricks and flicks' against Nottingham Forest











Leeds once again came up short in Premier League action as Nottingham Forest became the latest side to take points from the Yorkshire side.

A goal from Brennan Johnson set Forest well on their way early in the day. Leeds once again huffed and puffed as Jesse Marsch made changes in the second half, but to no avail.

It’s a result which leaves Leeds level on points with third bottom Everton. And as it stands, it’s a position in the table the Leeds board will be far from happy with.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Of course, it’s not all on Jesse Marsch. His players have to do the business and at times today, they just didn’t produce.

And watching on for the BBC, former PL striker Clinton Morrison couldn’t believe what he was seeing from the Leeds players at times, with what he called ‘tricks and flicks’ being unnecessarily tried.

“I don’t know what it is with Leeds players doing flicks and tricks. You do that when you are winning the game but you are losing so just get the ball to your team-mate,” Morrison said.

A number of Leeds players were guilt of this throughout, while key men like Patrick Bamford looked way off it.

TBR’s View: Leeds are in trouble again

Jesse Marsch doesn’t have any excuses now. He’s been backed in both windows recently and the time is now to start getting results.

Once again, his Leeds side looked good at times but lacking when it mattered in both boxes. The goal was more than preventable and the attacking player lacked killer instinct.

Morrison makes a good point on the flicks. There’s just no need for it at times and right now, Leeds need results rather than trying spectacular individual moments.