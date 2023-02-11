BBC pundit slams Eric Dier for Tottenham error v Leicester City today











Tottenham had a nightmare first half against Leicester City today as they succumbed to being 3-1 down at the break.

Antonio Conte’s side were all over the place as they allowed the Foxes to fight back and score three goals, with defensive mishaps once again dominating proceedings.

One of the defenders at fault for one of the Leicester goals was Eric Dier. After a monster performance v Man City last time out, Dier looked far off it against Leicester.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

And watching on for the BBC, pundit and commentator Naz Premji commented on just how bad Dier had been for Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal just before half-time.

“Kelechi Iheanacho has got the measure of Eric Dier – what on earth is Eric Dier doing here? He lets him have the touch, lets him have the shot. He’s basically got the freedom of the Tottenham box,” Premji said.

Pedro Porro got a debut for Spurs as well and he was also subject to a more than below par performance.

At the time of writing, Spurs were nowhere near a fightback and once again, look like their inconsistencies are going to catch up with them.

Tottenham can’t keep winning some games and then in other ties making mistakes that cost them. Dier was the culprit here on this occasion, but over the season there has been so many problems.

Conte simply has to get a grip on this sort of thing. Dier was at fault, Porro was all over the place, and the rest of the defence hardly did themselves proud.

If Spurs are to get into the top four, then it just has to be better. Dier is one of the leaders of this Tottenham side, and he simply has to make sure he’s producing.