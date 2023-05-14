BBC pundit simply can't believe what Arsenal's supporters did at the Emirates Stadium today











Pundit Glenn Murray was left shocked at what he saw Arsenal fans doing in the match against Brighton in the Premier League.

Arsenal were left stunned as they were outplayed by Brighton at the Emirates. In the end, Brighton won 3-0, with both goals coming in the second-half.

This result all but seals the fact that Arsenal will not win the title this season. Manchester City have the advantage and are on fire at the moment.

Mikel Arteta will be gutted, be he will also be happy with the season they are having. No one ever expected them to challenge for the title.

Glen Murray shocked at Arsenal fans

Arsenal conceded the second goal just before injury time. It was quite late on, so when it went in, you saw many Arsenal fans leave before the game ended.

Speaking on BBC Sport, Murray said: “I look around the stadium now and all of a sudden people are heading for the exits and I cannot believe that, yes they’re 2-0 down but they’ve been on this journey together and to see them heading out of the door is so very disappointing.”

It was quite shocking to see the fans leave. They have had a very good season. Some people expected them to not even make top four at the start of the season.

Now, they will be back in the Champions League for the first time since 2016 and they will also be a threat for the title next season.

