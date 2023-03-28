BBC pundit shocked by what Antonio Conte has done after being sacked by Tottenham











BBC pundit Chris Sutton has criticised Antonio Conte over the statement he has released after leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs and Conte parted ways on Sunday night after an underwhelming campaign so far.

Tottenham crashed out of the FA Cup and Champions League earlier this month, with a miserable few weeks at the club capped off with the Italian’s departure.

He was dismissed 10 days after his explosive comments following the 3-3 draw at Southampton.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Conte released a statement on his Instagram account last night, where he thanked the fans for their support.

He wrote: “Football is passion. I would like to deeply thank everyone at SPURS who appreciated and shared my passion and my intense way of living football as a coach.

“A special thought to the Fans who always showed me support and appreciation, it’s been unforgettable to hear them singing my name.

“Our journey together has ended, I wish you all the best for the future. Antonio.”

But his parting comments haven’t gone down well with Sutton, who feels Spurs fans won’t like what he said.

Sutton shocked by Conte statement

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Sutton reacted to Conte’s statement.

“If you were a Spurs fan listening to that, I mean they didn’t like him at the end anyway, but now – blimey,” he said. “I mean, dear me Conte.”

It’s hard to see what Sutton’s issue with the statement is, unless he is referring to the part where Conte thanks the people at the club who ‘appreciated and shared’ his passion.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Conte certainly wasn’t the most popular man in north London before his dismissal, with many Tottenham fans growing frustrated with his style of play and reluctance to commit his long-term future to the club.

But his explosive interview did resonate with sections of the fanbase, who felt he delivered some home truths about the club.

Conte’s parting statement shows he appreciated the support he received from Tottenham fans and while his time in north London didn’t work out, many will wish him well in his future endeavours.

