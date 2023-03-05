BBC pundit can't believe how bad Liverpool made one Manchester United player look today











Liverpool absolutely hammered Manchester United at Anfield today as the Reds burst back into life in front of their home fans.

An explosive start to the second half from Liverpool took the game completely away from United. Cody Gakpo had given Liverpool a lead just before half-time. But a 20 minute blitz from Jurgen Klopp’s side at the start of the second 45 ensured there was never any way back.

For Erik ten Hag, it was a bit of a wake up after a few excellent months. The Dutch manager saw his best players just whimper away all afternoon.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

And among those to really struggle all day was Casemiro. The Brazilian was exceptionally quiet by his standards and BBC pundit Dion Dublin admitted he was shocked at just how quiet Liverpool had kept the United midfielder.

“I’m absolutely flabbergasted that Casemiro has played no role in this game so far. In fact he’s barely even touched the ball!,” Dublin said.

Coincidentally, Casemiro had actually had a goal disallowed in that first half. He headed in from a Luke Shaw cross but was well offside on the replays.

TBR’s View: Casemiro no show all down to Liverpool

You have to say that while Casemiro was poor for Man United all day, Liverpool’s midfield deserved so much credit.

It was the Liverpool midfield of old in a way. They pressed and harried United and then had the quality on the ball to play the forwards in at the right time as well.

Liverpool are very much in the race for the top four now. And if they can continue to produce energy like this from midfield, then they will be more than capable of hunting down those clubs in the Champs League places.