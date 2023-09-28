BBC pundit seriously impressed with ‘fabulous’ Newcastle player vs Man City

Many Newcastle United fans would have been surprised to see Paul Dummett’s name on the team sheet against Manchester City last night.

They may have been even more surprised by the performance he put in against the European champions.

Pundit Neil Lennon was equally impressed by the defender as Eddie Howe’s side recorded a miraculous win.

Both managers made plenty of changes to their teams ahead of yesterday’s EFL Cup encounter.

It was the only competition that Pep Guardiola’s side didn’t win last season after a surprise defeat to Southampton.

On the other hand, Newcastle made it all the way to the final before succumbing to Manchester United.

Man City won’t be completing the domestic quadruple this season either, with Paul Dummett’s Newcastle stopping them at the first hurdle.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The £35,000-a-week defender hadn’t played for Newcastle since featuring in the EFL Cup last season against Tranmere Rovers.

Some Newcastle fans would have been surprised not to see him move on in the summer.

However, when finally called upon by Eddie Howe, the Welsh international delivered.

Dummett stars for Newcastle vs Man City

Speaking on BBC 5 Live after the full-time whistle blew, Neil Lennon said: “Paul Dummett, who hadn’t played for over a year, was fabulous tonight.”

Dummett lined up alongside Jamaal Lascelles last night in a centre-back partnership that had not been seen in a very long time.

Although Erling Haaland didn’t feature, they still had to deal with World Cup winner Julian Alvarez.

The 32-year-old made two interceptions, two clearances and blocked three shots on his way to a well-deserved clean sheet.

He was replaced by Fabian Schar in the final moments of the match and received a well-deserved ovation from St. James’ Park.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Eddie Howe has hailed Dummett’s attitude in training since his last appearance but didn’t feel the need to call on him until yesterday.

Schar and Sven Botman have made Eddie Howe’s job very easy when it comes to selecting his centre-backs in the Premier League.

However, Lascelles and Dummett proved last night that if needed, they can be relied upon too.