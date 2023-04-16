BBC pundit seriously impressed with Declan Rice during West Ham v Arsenal











Arsenal and West Ham played out a hugely entertaining encounter this afternoon to once again showcase the Premier League’s brilliance.

After initially looking like being in cruise control to another three points, Arsenal found themselves peppered by the Hammers as they fought back to draw level.

It made the second half a frantic and exciting encounter as both the Gunners and the Hammers went at it.

And watching on for the BBC, former Arsenal and West Ham man Matty Upson singled out Declan Rice as being the one who set the tone for the Hammers.

“Declan Rice has really led by example in this game – because West Ham haven’t had much of the ball, what he’s done out of possession, he’s set the tone,” Upson said.

Rice, of course, is being linked with a move to Arsenal this summer. And if this performance today was a bit of an audition, then he performed brilliantly in front of Mikel Arteta.

The England man has been crucial for the Hammers all season long. It is little wonder that when he’s on top form, the Hammers seem to raise their levels as a team as well.

TBR’s View: Rice shows Arsenal what they’re missing

Declan Rice is good enough for any midfield in the Premier League and possibly even Europe and he showed his class today.

Rice was influential as the Hammers fought their way back into the game and his performance in the middle was nothing short of superb at times.

The key for Rice now is whether or not he can kick on and get his move to a Champions League club. From there, the even bigger test will be if he can perform to the same level.

Based on today and the season as a whole, Rice is going to have no problem adjusting to the very top level.

