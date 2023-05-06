BBC pundit seriously impressed by 'dominant' Liverpool player v Brentford











Trent Alexander-Arnold was once again in his element for Liverpool this afternoon as they played Brentford at Anfield.

The England right-back has been playing a hybrid role in recent weeks. Drifting into midfield from the right-back area, Alexander-Arnold appears to have found his ideal position in this Reds team.

Against Brentford today, he was once again at his mercurial best as he played some delightful passes at times.

One in particular, which Darwin Nunez fluffed in the 30th minute, was exquisite.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

And watching on for the BBC, former Everton man Leon Osman lauded the ball from Trent, insisting that’s why Klopp is picking him to play more centrally recently.

“What a pass by Trent Alexander-Arnold. That’s why he is playing in the centre of the pitch, that’s why he is so dominant on the ball,” Osman said.

“Darwin Nunez should be hitting it with the inside of his foot. He completely mistimed it. A big chance.”

Alexander-Arnold has very much followed on from what John Stones has been doing at Man City. The big difference, of course, is the Liverpool man as such a range of passing.

That range of passing was firmly on display today against Brentford.

TBR’s View: Klopp finally getting the best Trent

While there will always be some question marks over the defensive ability of Alexander-Arnold, he will be forgiven more if he continues as he’s doing in the midfield areas.

With Liverpool set to spend in the summer, Trent’s performances more centrally will be giving Klopp cause for concern.

Not in a bad way. But more in a way that should he use him there more and simply spend the money elsewhere this summer.

As Osman says, Trent’s passing is perfect at times and the likes of Nunez should be doing much better.