Stephen Warnock has suggested that Dejan Kulusevski managed to annoy some Tottenham Hotspur fans in the build-up to what would prove to be the winning goal in their stunning victory over Liverpool.

Warnock was speaking to BBC Sport after Joel Matip put the ball into the back of his own net in stoppage-time, following a cross from Pedro Porro to give Ange Postecoglou’s side the three points.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Dejan Kulusevski played his part in the goal. The Swede received possession out on the right-hand side and cut inside, facing the dilemma of whether to put the ball into the box or have a shot himself as Tottenham seemingly entered the last-chance saloon.

Stephen Warnock says Tottenham fans were moaning at Dejan Kulusevski

In the end, Kulusevski did neither. Instead, he passed the ball backwards. Thankfully for Tottenham, the decision was rewarded shortly after. But Stephen Warnock noted that the winger’s pass did not impress all of the supporters.

“The Spurs fans moaned when Kulusevski played the ball backwards, but it made the space for Porro down on the right hand side. Patience has paid off,” he told BBC Sport.

“He darted down towards the by line and Matip just gets it horribly wrong! Doesn’t sort his feet out. Alisson punches the ball in frustration.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“Spurs needed one moment of quality and right at the end they have got it.”

Spurs find a way

It would have been incredibly frustrating for Tottenham had they failed to find a winner. Liverpool saw both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off in either half. So Spurs would have felt that they had passed up a brilliant opportunity had they not won.

Ultimately, they required a slice of luck. Matip could not get his feet sorted. And thus, he had little choice but to put the ball past Alisson Becker and into the back of his own net.

But Tottenham are brave on the ball. They are taking risks. So they do deserve some fortune on the days where they are not at their best.

Obviously, Liverpool will not agree. There will be real anger about some of the decisions which went against them. And they came agonisingly close to leaving Spurs with a share of the points.

There is still a lot for Tottenham to work on, judging by their performance. But it could be a massive three points in what is threatening to be a special season.