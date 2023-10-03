BBC pundit says there’s a big question mark over 24-year-old Arsenal player

Despite his improved performance against Bournemouth, Shay Given still thinks there’s a big question mark over Kai Havertz at Arsenal.

Given was speaking on 5 Live’s ‘The Monday Night Club’ when he also questioned Arsenal’s decision to buy Havertz’s kind of profile in the first place.

The pundit thought Arsenal would have been much better off spending their money on a goal-scoring centre-forward.

Given said: “I’d take you up on that point about Kai Havertz in general, I don’t think he has been overly criticised.

“I think there is a question mark over his performances because they haven’t been good enough.

“£65 million from Chelsea and I think he struggled at Chelsea, I was at the game where he scored the Champions League winner, I’m not taking that away from him.

“But I still think there is a question mark over spending £65 million on Havertz when you have a load of midfielders and also I think Arsenal could have been better off spending that money on an out and out striker.”

An opinion a lot of Arsenal fans may agree with.

Given doesn’t think criticism of Havertz at Arsenal has been unfair

On the other hand, there will be Arsenal fans who will think that Havertz is receiving way too much scrutiny.

Fans may have to harp back to the days of Mesut Ozil to remember an Arsenal player as polarising as Havertz.

Perhaps the man who he replaced, Granit Xhaka, could also fall into that elite club.

Given may be right in his opinion that Arsenal should have signed a striker this summer, but that shouldn’t fall at Havertz’s door.

The 24-year-old has been given almost no time to find his feet at Arsenal, and he hasn’t been helped by ex-pros.

Havertz clearly does have the support of his Arsenal teammates.

And all of the squad will have their eyes firmly set on two key games to come before the international break.