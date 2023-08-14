BBC pundit says Postecoglou made a mistake in Tottenham’s pre-season, they’re paying for it now

BBC pundit Shay Given is puzzled as to why Postecoglou proceeded to play Harry Kane over Richarlison in Tottenham Hotspur’s pre-season.

Given, speaking on Match of the Day 2, referenced Postecoglou’s comments that Kane immediately told him he wanted to leave.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

He was left perplexed that the manager didn’t then take this chance to get Richarlison prepared for the new season.

Given said: “The other thing that frustrates me a little bit as well is that Harry Kane said that the first time of meeting Ange Postecoglou, he was leaving, it was just a matter of time.

“Why play Harry Kane? Why not play much of Richarlison most of the pre-season?

“Get him up to match fitness. You have to get these players playing in pre-season for the season.”

And whilst Given’s comments make sense in isolation, Spurs were clearly still hanging some hope on their captain staying.

Had Postecoglou played Richarlison over Kane during all of pre-season then the club’s position in the market would have been weaker.

Spurs would then be perceived as pushing Kane out of the door and would have probably diminished any transfer fee.

It’s an interesting argument and perhaps one that will continue into the following weeks should Richarlison still look off the pace.

Given can’t understand why Postecoglou didn’t favour Richarlison over Kane in pre-season

Of course, Richarlison did get chances in pre-season, but perhaps not enough to satisfy some.

Richarlison’s first attempt at replacing Kane for manager Postecoglou wasn’t necessarily a failure, but there were areas for improvement.

Photo: by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, Postecologu will surely be buoyed by a positive performance on the whole.

Yves Bissouma looked excellent in particular and fans are now being reminded of the player they thought they had signed from Brighton.

Micky van de Ven did a stellar job going straight into the team, the new plan does look clear.

And whilst Postecoglou himself would have preferred to not have all the uncertainty over Kane this summer, he will surely think Richarlison can thrive in this side.