BBC pundit says opponents just 'hate' playing against 24-year-old Tottenham player

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero made Garth Crooks’ Team of the Week on BBC Sport following his impressive performance against Fulham on Monday.

The 24-year-old Argentine is undoubtedly Spurs’ best defender. When he’s on the pitch, Antonio Conte’s side are far less likely to concede a goal, and that was proven on Monday night at Craven Cottage.

Romero played a big part in helping Tottenham beat Fulham.

BBC pundit says opponents just ‘hate’ playing against Tottenham’s Cristian Romero

Tottenham have been in terrible form since domestic football returned after the World Cup.

They lost their first game back against Aston Villa at home, before suffering defeats against Manchester City and Arsenal. They returned to winning ways against Fulham on Monday thanks to an excellent Harry Kane goal just before half-time.

The Englishman has earned a ton of plaudits for his strike and rightly so. However, Cristian Romero deserves immense praise too, and Crooks has lauded the Tottenham defender by including him in his Team of the Week.

He also went on to say that opposition forwards just hate playing against the Argentine World Cup winner.

Crooks wrote on BBC Sport: “In their current circumstances, this was a very important three points for Tottenham at Fulham. Having lost at home to Aston Villa, then suffered the humiliation of being well and truly trounced by their north London rivals, Spurs needed a result against Fulham at Craven Cottage – and a clean sheet even more.

“The fact that they got both illustrated some of the character that was absent in previous fixtures. One player with bundles of bottle is Romero.

“The Argentine World Cup winner has the sort of bite to his game strikers hate. He left his mark on Aleksandar Mitrovic on a couple of occasions and provided the Tottenham defence with steel and class in equal measure.”

TBR View:

Romero’s presence at the back makes Tottenham a much stronger side than they are without him.

The Argentine has saved Spurs on numerous occasions thanks to his brilliant defending, but watching him play alongside some of the other defenders at Tottenham makes you realise how big the difference in quality really is.

It’s no surprise at all that Conte is crying out for new defenders, and it looks like Pedro Porro will be the man who’ll be coming in – The Mail report that Spurs want to seal a deal today!

Just Porro, however, will not be enough. Tottenham need at least one more central defender, if not two, who is on the same level as Romero.

