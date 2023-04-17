BBC pundit says one Aston Villa player is back to his best under Unai Emery











BBC pundit Garth Crooks claims that Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings is now back to his best thanks to Unai Emery.

Villa are absolutely flying at the moment and picked up an impressive 3-0 win over Champions League hopefuls Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Villains have been transformed under Unai Emery after the Spaniard took over the club while they were sitting in 17th back in October.

Emery now has them dreaming of qualifying for Europe this season as they currently make up the top six.

Of course, Ollie Watkins has deservedly been grabbing the headlines due to his excellent goalscoring form. But Crooks believes that Tyrone Mings is also excelling under Emery right now.

Photo by James Gill/Getty Images

Crooks hails Mings

Crooks selected Mings in his team of the week for BBC Sport and heaped praise on the Villa star for his recent form.

“This was an impressive performance by Aston Villa,” he said. “Two things stood out in this fixture: firstly, Aston Villa have been transformed under Unai Emery, and secondly, Newcastle United are not ready for the Champions League even if they do achieve a top-four place.

“Villa, on the other hand, look like a side who have unravelled all the complicated football and play the simple game. The player who seems to have benefited under this new regime is Tyrone Mings.

“The England international looks as good as I’ve seen him for some time. Simply doing what he does best, and that is just to compete. If he keeps playing like that a swift return to the England set-up could be on the horizon.”

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

It had been a difficult year or so for Mings before Emery took over from Steven Gerrard.

His former boss had stripped him of the Villa captaincy over the summer and he lost his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

But the £20 million defender looks revitalised under Emery and it would not be a surprise if he is pushing for a place in the Three Lions squad once again, alongside Watkins.

