Chris Sutton has blasted Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes for one of his antics against Liverpool at the weekend.

The fixture on Sunday resulted in arguably the biggest shock of the season so far. There were a few people who predicted a Liverpool win – a convincing one even – but nobody expected a 7-0 hammering.

That, however, was what happened, and Fernandes has attracted a ton of criticism for more than one reason.

Chris Sutton says Bruno Fernandes should be banned for what he did vs Liverpool

From going down far too easily in the penalty box to falling to the ground while holding his face when Ibrahima Konate only touched his chest, Fernandes was involved in a lot at Anfield.

Manchester United fans have almost always had his back, but after Sunday, even some of the Old Trafford faithful were far from happy with the Portugal international’s antics.

What irked Sutton, however, was when Fernandes put his hands on the linesman. The Manchester United skipper appeared to push the official away near the corner flag, and no action was taken against him.

Even the FA have decided to let it go, and Sutton is absolutely furious. He believes Fernandes deserves a lengthy ban for his action on Sunday, which he thinks has gone unnoticed.

He said on The Monday Night Club: “I don’t think this has been highlighted enough. The push on the assistant, I don’t think it’s been highlighted enough.

“He should be seeing a lengthy ban for that.”

When asked if he thinks it was ‘that bad’, Sutton replied: “Yeah, I do! Where does this stop then? A lot of focus on grassroots football and the decline in referees at grassroots level, so if people see that and Sunday League players see that, they will think that’s the norm so where does it stop?

“I thought that was an absolute disgrace and I don’t think enough has been said about that.”

TBR View:

The FA laws clearly state that “physical or aggressive behaviour” against a match official warrants a red card.

An argument can be made that Fernandes wasn’t overly aggressive, but he put his hands on the linesman, and that, in our opinion, deserves punishment.

Sutton’s comments are a fair one, but luckily for Manchester United fans, the FA have let Fernandes off the hook and he’s eligible to play against Southampton in their next Premier League game.

Up next for Manchester though, is a big game against Real Betis in the next round of the Europa League.

