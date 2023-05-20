BBC pundit says Kieran Tierney will be fuming after Arsenal v Nottingham Forest











BBC pundit Pat Nevin has suggested that Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney will be feeling baffled after today’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal once again put in a sub-par performance as the Gunners fell to defeat to hand the title to Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta decided to make some odd changes to his starting system and XI. One of those decisions was to leave Kieran Tierney on the bench and play Jakub Kiwior and Thomas Partey at full-back.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

And according to the BBC’s Nevin, it’s a call that will have left Tierney feeling more than a bit confused.

“It’s unusual. Arsenal don’t like to change their system but they have done so here; Kiwior at left full back, Partey at right full back,” Nevin said.

“But just another thought, the team has been changed around with players in unfamiliar positions and your only recognised full back is on the bench. I wonder how Kieran Tierney is feeling right about now?”

Tierney is one of the Arsenal players who could be on their way out this summer. The Scot has dropped down the pecking order and today’s call from Arteta just re-affirmed that.

What is Arteta doing?

This was utterly baffling from Mikel Arteta. Arsenal needed to win to keep the title race remotely alive and in the end, they’ve just whimpered to a defeat with a bizarre team selection.

Tierney is so much better down that left side and while he did come on, the decision to not start him was so odd.

Are there cracks starting to appear maybe? Only Arteta and the Arsenal players know the answer to that one.

But one thing is for sure, and that’s Mikel Arteta faces a bigger challenge than he perhaps thought. He needs new players, and more winners. And he needs them quickly this summer.