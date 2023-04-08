BBC pundit says Antonio Conte will be fuming with Heung-Min Son in Tottenham v Brighton











Tottenham and Brighton played out an entertaining game this afternoon in what turned out to be a heated affair between Stellini and De Zerbi.

Both managers seemed to be at each other right from the off and it ensured a spicy atmosphere on the field as well.

Indeed, both saw red after a clash just before the hour mark which had been bubbling along all day.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Heated

On the pitch, there was a fine goal from Heung-Min Son before Harry Kane netteed a second late in the day.

And watching on for the BBC, former striker Jermaine Beckford claimed that seeing Son score such a fine goal will have really annoyed former manager Antonio Conte.

“It’s perfect from Son Heung-min. What a finish. From a Brighton perspective you’ve got to be a bit disappointed, showing Son onto his right foot,” Beckford said.

“That’s something that Spurs have been desperate to see from Son this season. Antonio Conte must be fuming watching that.”

For Tottenham, getting a result against top four rivals was massive. And in the end, it was the classic duo of Son and Kane that did the business.

TBR’s View: Son shows his class

Beckford makes an interesting point here about Conte. We didn’t see enough of this from Son, especially later on in the Italian’s reign.

But today, when it mattered, Son delivered and it proved a crucial moment from the South Korean.

While all the eyes were off the field as Stellini and De Zerbi went at it, Son managed to keep his composure and show a moment of true class in the heat of the battle.

A timely reminded, if it was needed, of the quality the £22m signing from Bayer Leverkusen possesses.