BBC pundit says 23-year-old Arsenal player will be gutted after what Mikel Arteta's done











Chris Sutton feels Eddie Nketiah may have taken a psychological blow when he was dropped for Arsenal’s win over Leicester.

Nketiah was left on the bench for the first Premier League game since Gabriel Jesus’ injury, as the Gunners won 1-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Sutton told the BBC’s Monday Night Club that the 23-year-old may have had his confidence knocked by Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli starting ahead of him.

Nketiah has deputised well for Jesus but the goals have not come in recent games, and it remains to be seen if he will play tomorrow night against Everton.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Chris Sutton on Eddie Nketiah being dropped to the bench vs Leicester

Sutton said: “It was a big call, wasn’t it? I just wonder – it was of course the right call because Arsenal won the game – the effect that could have on Nketiah though.

“The fact that he hasn’t been on a great run of form in the last couple of previous games but he was the man going into the team when Jesus was injured.

“I just wonder the psychological impact that may have on him, to think that he has being discarded and maybe doesn’t feel as wanted.

“But having said all that he got the call right because Trossard did impact the game and they ended up winning the game.

“But I just wonder if further down the line Nketiah is just feeling a little bit out of it. He will still want to play every game and take part in every game and I’m sure that he wasn’t feeling good on Saturday when the team was picked and Trossard was in in front of him. That’ll be a massive disappointment.”

Nketiah will hope to be back in the team against the Toffees and getting back among the goals en route to another win for the Gunners.

This is their game in hand on Manchester City, who are in FA Cup fifth-round action this midweek against Bristol City instead.

When both sides have played the same amount of games, we will get a clearer idea of the title race, against a Toffees side who beat them earlier this month but are a different team on the road.