'So focussed': BBC pundit amazed by £158k-a-week Arsenal man who is just so 'driven'











Arsenal beat Bournemouth today as they snatched a win in dramatic fashion thanks to Reiss Nelson’s late winner in injury time.

Nelson took his big chance to win the game for Arsenal as he produced a huge moment in front of a rapturous Emirates crowd who clearly felt the size of the moment.

For Arsenal, it could well define the season and push them just ahead of Manchester City in the race for the title.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

And watching the game for the BBC, former Wales defender Ashley Williams praised Mikel Arteta for what he’s bringing to the table.

“I think we’ve seen a team worthy of winning the Premier League. We keep questioning them because of recent history and they keep answering us,” Williams said.

“Mikel Arteta is so focussed and driven. Days like this win you the title. If they win it, they’ve deserved it.”

Arteta has turned things around massively since being initially under pressure at the club. After being given time and being backed in the market, Arteta is now seen as one of the best managers in the league.

TBR’s View: Arsenal and Arteta match made in heaven

It’s going to take a huge effort from Manchester City to overhaul this Arsenal side now. This win today felt enormous and it’s the sort of win that gets titles.

Arteta – who earns an impressive £158k-a-week at the club – deserves massive praise as well. He has stuck to his guns and methods and over time, got his side producing some brilliant football.

Crucially, they are showing massive heart and fight as well. Winning games late on is massive. We saw Manchester United do it for years under Sir Alex Ferguson. Now, it seems Arsenal have developed a similar trait.