BBC pundit predicts what Arsenal might do with Partey and Jorginho next











Jorginho produced a brilliant midfield display for Arsenal in the absence of Thomas Partey as Arsenal beat Newcastle yesterday afternoon.

The Gunners held off a fast start from Eddie Howe’s men to run out 2-0 winners and keep the title race well and truly alive heading into the final fixtures.

For Arsenal, it felt like a moment when they came of age a bit. Against an in-form Newcastle side with a raucous home crowd behind them, Mikel Arteta’s side produced.

Photo by Robert Smith/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Engine room

Key to their performance was Jorginho. The Italian was everywhere and kept a cool head in the heat of the battle.

However, while some believe he’s now in the side ahead of Partey, BBC pundit Danny Murphy claimed that Arsenal might actually put them together in certain games.

“It’s a lovely option he’s got with him [Jorginho] and Partey, because they do have different attributes. We might even see them play together in certain games,” Murphy said on MOTD2.

Jorginho and Partey are both seen as Arsenal’s defensive anchors in midfield, albeit with slightly different attributes.

As it stands, Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka seem to be flanking one of Partey or Jorginho. But in the future, it would well be something Arteta looks at.

TBR’s View: Jorginho and Partey can both be key

All the best squads need players who can come in and out of the team and produce the goods. Going into next season, when Champions League football will be played, that will be more important than ever for Arsenal.

Partey has his uses and he’s been a key player this season. But Arteta signed Jorginho for games like yesterday and he showed just why he was brought in.

Arsenal will still go for another midfielder in the summer. But if they keep Jorginho and Partey as well, then they’ll have real depth in that area.