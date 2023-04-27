BBC pundit predicts Tottenham vs Man United result after Ryan Mason takes charge











Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester United in the Premier League tonight, and BBC pundit Chris Sutton has revealed his prediction for the game.

Spurs sacked Cristian Stellini after their 6-1 hammering at Newcastle United last weekend. Ryan Mason has been handed the job again, and he will be hoping to bounce back.

Sutton, however, says he just can’t see it.

BBC pundit Chris Sutton predicts Tottenham vs Manchester United result

Tottenham really are in a mess right now.

They’ve won just three of their last 10 Premier League games and only one of their last five. That is shocking for a club as big as them, and things don’t get any easier.

Manchester United have won each of their last three Premier League games. They’ve made it to the final of the FA Cup too, and confidence is really high now among the players.

Sutton thinks Erik Ten Hag’s side will come out on top tonight.

He wrote on BBC Sport: “I really fancy Manchester United here. Tottenham just capitulated against Newcastle and they are in such a mess that they have just fired their interim manager, Cristian Stellini.

“If Newcastle had continued scoring at the same rate they did in the first 21 minutes, then they would have ended up winning 22-0. Will Spurs bounce back, after one of the most gutless displays I have ever seen? I am not convinced.

“United were fortunate to get through their FA Cup semi-final with Brighton. I enjoyed the game and how it panned out, and Erik ten Hag’s side were quite effective on the break. I don’t see them scoring as many as Newcastle did, but I definitely don’t think Tottenham will keep a clean sheet.

“I am sure Spurs won’t be as bad as they were on Sunday, but I just can’t back them at the moment.”

Sutton’s prediction: Tottenham 1-3 Manchester United

TBR View:

It really is hard to back Tottenham now, isn’t it?

Spurs looked awful against Newcastle last weekend. It seemed like no player was up for a fight, and that is just shocking considering that their top-four hopes are still alive.

The game against Manchester United is a massive one tonight. A win will help them out in their pursuit of Champions League football, but a defeat will all but end their hopes.

Sutton thinks they’ll lose again, and we just can’t see it going any other way either. Can Spurs spring a surprise?

