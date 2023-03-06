BBC pundit praises 'quality' Andy Robertson after Liverpool thrash Manchester United











BBC pundit Garth Crooks has lauded Liverpool star Andy Robertson for his display against Manchester United and says the defender was back to his best.

Liverpool put in an exceptional performance yesterday as they hit seven past their rivals at Anfield. Erik ten Hag’s men headed into the break 1-0 down after Cody Gakpo had opened the scoring with a delightful finish.

But the Red Devils couldn’t live with Jurgen Klopp’s side after the break and shipped six goals in the second-half. Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah bagged a brace each before substitute Roberto Firmino rounded off a 7-0 win.

Liverpool’s attacking players were in top form yesterday but Crooks was left seriously impressed by one of their full-backs in Robertson.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Crooks amazed by Robertson display

Crooks selected the 28-year-old in his team of the week for BBC Sport after he provided an assist on the day while causing United plenty of problems down the left-hand side.

“There was a time when Robertson was getting into my team almost on a weekly basis. Since those days when Liverpool felt like they were winning everything, he has been through a difficult period and had to work hard to recapture his best form,” Crooks said.

“His constant raids down Manchester United’s right-hand side, his precision passing and quality balls into the penalty area made you think for a moment he had never lost it. I don’t know who it was that said you don’t become a bad player overnight, but whoever it was, he was right.”

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool’s attacking players deservedly grabbed the headlines after a lethal display but Klopp will be delighted to see Robertson back to his best.

The Scotsman was a constant threat alongside Nunez on the left-hand side and it’s no surprise to see Klopp’s side ticking once again when his full-backs hit top gear.

Despite the heavy defeat to Real Madrid last month, Liverpool’s form in the league has improved massively over the past few weeks and they look to be in a strong position in terms of their hopes of finishing inside the top-four.

