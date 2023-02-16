BBC pundit praises Aaron Ramsdale despite Arsenal defeat to Man City











Matthew Upson praised Aaron Ramsdale during the second-half of Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City, telling BBC Sport that he did brilliantly to deny Erling Haaland on one particular occasion.

Gunners fans are coming to terms with an agonising loss against Pep Guardiola’s side. They still remain on pole position to win the title as they have a game in hand. However, City have put themselves at the summit of the table and have struck a psychological blow.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Cityzens certainly seemed to step on the gas in the second-half. They scored twice. And they had further chances. It is also fair to say that Arsenal were the architects of their own downfall at times.

Upson praises Ramsdale

The likes of Gabriel and Oleksandr Zinchenko cost the side with poor passes out of defence. And one City opportunity came when Zinchenko was sloppy in possession.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The ball ended up with Haaland inside the box. And that often means a goal for Guardiola’s men one way or another. However, Ramsdale did superbly to deny the Norwegian. And that prompted Upson to praise the goalkeeper for bailing his teammate out.

“What a reaction from Aaron Ramsdale,” he told BBC Sport.

“Sloppy play from Oleksandr Zinchenko, it’s a poor pass but look how quickly Ramsdale reacts.

“He gives Erling Haaland absolutely no space and just smothers the ball – brilliant reaction.”

Arsenal facing critical period in their season

Arsenal are currently enduring a poor run of form. They have now not won any of their last four in all competitions. And, having gone into the weekend with an outside chance of going 11 points clear after the City game, they now find themselves level with the Cityzens.

How they respond is going to be crucial. They now travel to Aston Villa and Leicester. And, on paper, it does appear that they now have a favourable run. They do not play another of the traditional big six until early April.

It really does feel that this could be a critical moment in deciding how Arsenal’s season plays out.