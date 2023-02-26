'The big difference': BBC pundit points out what Manchester United did to see off Newcastle at Wembley











Manchester United won out in the Carabao Cup final as goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford proved enough in the end.

Newcastle huffed and puffed all game but lacked the clinical cutting edge of their opponents. Both of Man United’s goals came when Newcastle had been playing well, in typical fashion of this season under Ten Hag.

For Manchester United, it’s a first trophy in six years. For Newcastle, the wait goes on for a trophy and Eddie Howe will be bitterly disappointed to see his side come away from Wembley empty handed.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Newcastle found it tough going at times despite their efforts. And according to the BBC’s Stephen Warnock, that was down to how Man United simply smothered the space on the pitch.

“Manchester United smother you as soon as you think there is some space. That’s the big difference under Ten Hag this season,” Warnock said.

Newcastle did find themselves with a few half chances in the final third. But the Red Devils’ defence held more than firm and the Mags couldn’t quite break it down.

TBR’s View: Manchester United show ruthlessness needed to win

Newcastle fans can be proud of their team’s efforts and there is no shame for them going away having lost today.

At the end of the day, Manchester United simply showed that cutting edge that wins trophies. Casemiro was brought in to help get United back to winning ways and he produced on the biggest stage when it mattered.

This will serve as a learning curve for Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side. They’ll have to use the motivation from not winning to go again and, hopefully, win in the future.

But, as Warnock says, Man United have got things going nicely under Ten Hag and this was the performance of a side firmly on their way back to the top.