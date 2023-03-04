BBC pundit says Leeds did something at Chelsea their fans can take real heart from











Leeds United couldn’t quite get something from Chelsea today as Graham Potter’s side got a much-needed win.

Chelsea had a goal early in the second half from Wesley Fofana to thank for the three points while for Leeds, it was another frustrating day that sees them still perilously close to the bottom three.

However, while Javi Gracia will be frustrated to see his side come up short again, there was at least something for Leeds fans to hold on to going into future games.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

According to the BBC’s Michael Brown, Leeds were right at it right up until the final minutes as Brown pointed out the effort the Whites were going to to get a result.

“Chelsea supporters are desperate for this result but Leeds aren’t giving up. Leeds aren’t bothered what they leave behind and are throwing everything up the pitch,” Brown said.

Leeds have had this situation quite a lot this season, though. But in the end, they just aren’t picking up the points they need and it is a worry.

Gracia will have seen plenty he liked. But at the end of the day, there was a lot to like under Jesse Marsch and results were much the same.

TBR’s View: Leeds can get results but they need goals

The goals are drying up for Leeds and after such investment in January, it seems baffling as to why they’re struggling so much.

The signing of Gio Rutter just hasn’t come off yet. He needs to start scoring goals and quickly, while Patrick Bamford hasn’t looked the same for some time now.

Leeds need to start picking results up. Performances can count for a lot. But results are what matters the most and right now, it’s just not happening for Leeds.