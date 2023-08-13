BBC pundit not impressed with £17m Tottenham player vs Brentford

BBC Sport pundit Clinton Morrison wasn’t impressed with Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario against Brentford.

Covering Tottenham’s opening Premier League match for BBC 5 Live, all eyes were on Ange Postecoglou’s side.

It’s been a big summer of change in North London with the Australian coach overseeing incomings and outgoings from his squad.

The biggest talking is the loss of Harry Kane, who made his Bayern Munich debut yesterday.

However, Spurs have also made some important additions since the end of the last campaign.

James Maddison already looks like a very astute signing.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

He assisted both of Tottenham’s first-half goals and looked like a leader on the pitch.

There were also starts for Micky Van de Ven and Destiny Udogie who were both making their competitive debuts for Spurs.

However, Morrison wasn’t so sure about new Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario in the opening minutes of the match.

The £17m Italian has a big job on his hands to step up as the successor of Hugo Lloris after his decade of service to the club.

Morrison unsure of Tottenham goalkeeper Vicario

Speaking on BBC 5 Live, Morrison said: “It’s standard now that sides want to play out from the back, and Spurs look like they are going to go with that approach.

“[Guglielmo] Vicario needs to be better with his feet, good closing down from Wissa for Brentford.”

Ange Postecoglou has already put his mark on Tottenham’s style of play, switching their formation and attacking approach.

Antonio Conte’s passive approach to matches wasn’t the easiest on the eye and relied heavily on Kane bailing them out in games where they couldn’t break the opposition down.

Postecoglou appears to be putting more emphasis on moving the ball quickly up the pitch and using Maddison as his main creative outlet.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Guglielmo Vicario’s role in this system is to be an option for his defenders in possession and pick the right pass out under pressure.

Morrison noted that Vicario nearly got caught on several occasions while trying to start Tottenham’s attacks.

It’s not an easy skill but would have been one that Spurs identified that he had before signing him.

There was nothing he could do about Brentford’s goals which ultimately is his most important role in the team.