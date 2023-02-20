BBC pundit makes Jorginho admission after Arsenal win at Aston Villa











Garth Crooks has told BBC Sport that he was not sure about Arsenal signing Jorginho during the January transfer window – until his performances in the Gunners’ last two games won him over.

Jorginho was certainly the most divisive addition amongst Arsenal fans last month. The 31-year-old arrived for £12 million on deadline day after a move for their top midfield targets came to nothing.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

For some supporters, it was a poor backup plan. From the outside however, it seemed to be a very shrewd move given how young an Arsenal squad it is battling for the Premier League title.

Crooks lauds Jorginho after Arsenal win

What did not help was the Gunners losing to Everton in the game in which Jorginho made his debut. He was not responsible for the loss. But he certainly did not stand out after coming on.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, he has proved a point in Arsenal’s last two games. He has arguably been their best player across the loss against Manchester City and the win over Aston Villa.

And it was his stoppage-time strike which put Arsenal in front against Villa after coming down off the bar and hitting Emi Martinez.

Crooks has included the midfielder in his team of the week and insisted that he has silenced his doubters.

“I wasn’t entirely sure about the merits of his signing. Arsenal’s Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are having a good season and Jorginho seemed to have lost whatever it was he had at Chelsea. However, I saw signs against Manchester City in midweek that he was getting the taste for the big games again,” he told BBC Sport.

“His performance against Aston Villa was biting, while his style of play complements the artistry of Martin Odegaard. The Italy international’s 93rd-minute strike may have gone down as an own goal, but he won’t give a monkey’s about that.”

Gunners vindicated for January move

It was difficult to see the problem with Arsenal’s move for Jorginho. You could potentially understand supporters’ concerns given the circumstances. He has not been one of the Premier League’s best in recent times. And they do not want to give up this opportunity.

However, he is another player – like Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko – who knows how to get over the line and win trophies.

Arsenal also did not need a first-choice midfielder anyway. Thomas Partey had been fit for the majority of the campaign. And the Gunners had really benefited from that.

Having said that, Jorginho has now left Arteta with a decision to make. Many fans will still hope that Partey comes straight back in when he is available again.

But it is impressive that Jorginho has forced a debate to be had.