BBC pundit left stunned after hearing Aston Villa fans booing Jack Grealish











Clinton Morrison was left stunned on BBC Radio 5 Live after hearing Aston Villa fans booing Jack Grealish at the Etihad Stadium.

Unai Emery’s men got off to a nightmare start against Manchester City today as Rodri opened the scoring for the Premier League champions inside five minutes.

Pep Guardiola’s side grabbed another two before half-time through Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, but Villa improved dramatically in the second-half.

Ollie Watkins netted what turned out to be a consolation goal just after the hour mark but Emery won’t be too disheartened by today’s display.

Of course, Villa came up against a familiar face in Grealish and Morrison was surprised to hear the villains faithful booing him during the early stages of the game.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Morrison left surprised after Grealish booed

Grealish completed a switch to the Etihad Stadium for a huge £100 million fee back in 2021.

The 27-year-old had spent his whole career at Villa Park, but it’s fair to say that his move didn’t go down well with the fans.

And Morrison admitted he was surprised to hear the reception Grealish received from the away end today.

“I’m surprised Grealish is getting booed. He is a boyhood fan, they got a lot of money for him but they are booing him,” the BBC pundit said.

“Oh well, I suppose that happens in football, no loyalty nowadays.”

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Grealish was in the thick of the action today and he will have certainly done himself no favours if he wishes for a better reaction from Villa fans in the future.

The England star went down easily to win a penalty for City today after there appeared to be minimal contact from Jacob Ramsey’s challenge.

Emery will be delighted with how his team responded in the second-half as they put City under real pressure for large periods. Philippe Coutinho made a huge difference from the bench before Jhon Duran hit the woodwork in stoppage time.

There will be plenty of positives to take from today’s loss for Emery, with a tough fixture against Arsenal just around the corner.

