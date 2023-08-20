BBC pundit left seriously impressed with one Everton player despite Aston Villa defeat

Clinton Morrison was left seriously impressed with Everton forward Arnaut Danjuma’s performance against Aston Villa today.

The pundit was covering the clash at Villa Park on BBC Radio 5 Live today and feels Danjuma was a real bright spark for the Toffees.

Everton fell to a disappointing 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa and were completely outplayed by Unai Emery’s side.

Sean Dyche will have felt hard done by last weekend as his side wasted plenty of opportunities and lost 1-0 at home to Fulham.

Yet, the Englishman will have no complaints today as his side struggled in the Midlands. But he may be encouraged by Arnaut Danjuma’s display from the bench at least.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Dutchman replaced Dominic Calvert-Lewin just before half-time as the striker picked up a facial injury.

And Clinton Morrison was impressed with Danjuma’s impact from the bench.

Morrison impressed with Danjuma display

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Morrison highlighted Danjuma’s willingness to run in behind the Villa backline.

“He [Arnaut Danjuma] has been good since he has come on, he wants to run in behind and create stuff – now they have a spark,” the pundit said.

“Good play by Danjuma.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Danjuma certainly looked sharp after replacing Calvert-Lewin and Everton will be hopeful he’s the man to provide some goals this season.

It’s no secret that the Toffees have struggled in front of goal over the past year after losing their talisman Richarlison.

While Danjuma provides a different type of option to Calvert-Lewin, Everton look more threatening with him on the pitch today.